Airport shooting suspect back in court for bail hearing

Esteban Santiago, third from left, accused of fatally shooting several people and wounding multiple others at a crowded Florida airport baggage claim, is returned to Broward County's main jail after his first court appearance, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting five people and wounding six others at a Florida airport is due back in federal court.

This booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows suspect Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relatives of the man who police say opened fire Friday killing several people and wounding others at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health issues. They tell The Associated Press and other news outlets that some of the problems followed his time serving a military tour in Iraq, and that he was being treated at his current home in Alaska. (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP)
A hearing is set for Tuesday morning in Fort Lauderdale on whether 26-year-old Esteban Santiago could be released on bail. Prosecutors have said they want Santiago held in custody until trial.

Santiago could get the death penalty if convicted of federal airport violence and firearms charges that resulted in death. He’s accused of a Jan. 6 shooting rampage at a Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport baggage claim area.

The FBI says that after Santiago flew from Anchorage, Alaska, to Fort Lauderdale, he took a 9mm handgun out of a checked gun box, loaded it in a bathroom and emerged firing.

Santiago has yet to enter a plea.

