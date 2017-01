(WDTN) — America’s favorite Golden Girl turns 95 on Tuesday.

Betty White will celebrate her 95th birthday. The actress and comedian has worked in show business since the 1940s.

White is best known for playing Rose on the 1980s sitcom “The Golden Girls.” She also starred on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Born in 1922, White’s career has spanned more than 75 years. White has won seven Emmy Awards, three American Comedy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild awards and a Grammy.