Car windows broken with boulders in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police find cars with boulders thrown through car windows in Dayton.

According to a police report, officers were told by someone vehicles were damaged in the area of Triangle Park on Ridge Avenue Monday morning.

When officers arrived in the area they found two vehicles in the parking lot at Boonshoft Museum of Discovery with boulders thrown through the front windows.

There is no suspect information.

If you know anything about this case call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).