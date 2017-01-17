Car windows broken with boulders in Dayton

2 Bug Logo Master By Published:
police-lights-night_1384196294276_4084896_ver1.0_640_480

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police find cars with boulders thrown through car windows in Dayton.

According to a police report, officers were told by someone vehicles were damaged in the area of Triangle Park on Ridge Avenue Monday morning.

When officers arrived in the area they found two vehicles in the parking lot at Boonshoft Museum of Discovery with boulders thrown through the front windows.

There is no suspect information.

If you know anything about this case call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s