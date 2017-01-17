Donald Trump praises wrong Ivanka in Twitter shout-out

Ivanka Trump speaks beside her father, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, and vice presidential nominee, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, center, during a campaign rally, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Ivanka Trump speaks beside her father, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, and vice presidential nominee, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, center, during a campaign rally, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

LONDON (AP) — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump wanted to praise his daughter on Twitter — instead he accidentally sent his message to another Ivanka.

Trump retweeted a message from a Twitter user that said his daughter was “great, a woman with real character and class.”

But the user tagged the wrong Ivanka, a mistake repeated by Trump — and the message was directed to a woman named Ivanka Majic in Brighton, southern England.

The tweet quickly gained attention, with thousands of retweets and favorites overnight Tuesday.

Majic, a local government worker, replied to Trump Tuesday, saying on Twitter: “And you’re a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about climate change.”

Majic said it wasn’t the first time she had been confused for Ivanka Trump on social media, and that she had previously tried to encourage those who tweeted her to vote for Hillary Clinton.

“It’s quite amusing because I’m getting all this attention, and yet my politics couldn’t be further from Donald Trump’s,” she told Britain’s ITV in a phone interview.

