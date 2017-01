DAYTON (WDTN) — Firefighters are investigating a fire at a house on Sherman Street in Dayton.

Police Dispatch says a person called 911 and said they saw flames coming from a house in the 100 block of Sherman just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Crews were able to contain the fire quickly after arriving on the scene.

No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters say the house was vacant at the time of the fire.