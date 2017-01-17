Former UD coach sentenced in fatal crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The former University of Dayton coach who pleaded no contest in 2015 crash that killed a woman was sentenced Tuesday in a Montgomery County court.

Paul Ivkovich, 37 was found guilty in December of two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide stemming from a crash that killed 48-year-old Sharon Crawford in April 2015.

Tuesday, a judge sentenced Ivkovich to four years in prison for the death.

Ivkovich was driving under the influence April 30 when he lost control of his car and struck a concrete support under a train trestle near Webster Street. According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Ivkovich had a blood alcohol content of .227, nearly three times the legal limit of .08.

