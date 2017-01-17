GM to announce billion-dollar investment, new jobs in US

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – General Motors announced Tuesday that it will invest an additional $1 billion in U.S. manufacturing operations.

The investments follow $2.9 billion announced in 2016 and more than $21 billion GM has invested in its U.S. operations since 2009.

The new investments cover multiple new vehicle, advanced technology, and component projects. A combination of 1,500 new and retained jobs are tied to the new investments. Details of individual projects will be announced throughout the year.

The company also announced it will begin work on insourcing axle production for its next-generation full-size pickup trucks, including work previously done in Mexico, to operations in Michigan, creating 450 U.S. jobs.

“As the U.S. manufacturing base increases its competitiveness, we are able to further increase our investment, resulting in more jobs for America and better results for our owners,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “The U.S. is our home market and we are committed to growth that is good for our employees, dealers, and suppliers and supports our continued effort to drive shareholder value.”

GM announced in a news release that it created 25,000 jobs in the U.S.- adding $3 billion in annual wages. At the same time, the company reduced more than 15,000 positions outside the U.S., bringing most of those jobs to American, according to the release.

GM has also been facilitating its supplier base to do the same. The company has been executing a strategy to create supplier parks adjacent to its U.S. manufacturing sites, including the facility in Lordstown. Supplier parks locating near assembly plants result in significant savings from reduced transportation costs, higher quality communications and continuous improvement activities as suppliers are located closer to the final assembly location, according to the release.

In addition, GM is confirming that another supplier has committed to make components for GM’s next-generation full-size pick-up trucks in Michigan, moving 100 supplier jobs from Mexico to the U.S.