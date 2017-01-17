Istanbul nightclub attacker detained, linked to Islamic State group

ISTANBUL (AP) — Istanbul’s governor says that the New Year’s nightclub attack that killed 39 people was executed on behalf of the Islamic State group.

Vasip Sahin told reporters that “It is clear that this was carried out in the name of Daesh.” He was using an Arabic acronym for the militant group.

Sahin also confirmed the identity of the suspected gunman, who is now in custody and being questioned, saying he is an Uzbekistan national who had trained in Afghanistan.

Sahin says the gunman is believed to have entered Turkey in January 2016.

Sahin says the suspect, captured late Monday, has confessed to carrying out the massacre, in which 39 people were killed. The governor says that the suspect’s fingerprints matched those of the attacker.

Turkish prime minister Binali Yildirim said that “the vile terrorist who attacked the place of entertainment on New Year’s eve and led to the loss of so many lives has been captured.”

He added: “What is important is for the suspect to be captured and for the power the forces behind it to be revealed.”

Turkish media reports have identified the gunman as Uzbekistan national Abdulgadir Masharipov, was caught late Monday in a police operation at a luxury residential complex in Istanbul. The state-run Anadolu Agency said a man from Kyrgyzstan and three women — from Somalia, Senegal and Egypt — were detained in the raid, while his 4-year old son was taken under protective custody.