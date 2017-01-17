Jury finds Dayton man guilty in murder trial

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused in a double shooting that killed one person and wounded another in 2015 has been found guilty by a Montgomery County jury.

46-year-old George Dewberry Senior was found guilty of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and attempted murder for shooting and killing Jesse Pierce in 2015.

On Thursday, August 20, 2015, the victims, 27‐year‐old Jesse Pierce and a female friend, were inside a car in the 4000 block of Vina Villa Avenue in Dayton. According to police, the defendant entered the vehicle and fired multiple shots, killing Pierce and seriously injuring the female. The surviving victim was able to call 911 and report the shooting.

The Dayton Police Department conducted an investigation and eventually was able to identify Dewberry as the shooter.

Dewberry will be sentenced February 1.