Lebanon school board approved levy for May ballot

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Lebanon City Schools Board voted Tuesday to place a renewal levy on the May ballot.

The school district said Tuesday the operating levy for 4.84 mils will not increase property taxes for residents.

In a release Tuesday, the district said the measure was approved at a special board meeting of the Lebanon City School Board.

If approved, the levy will provide $4.2 million dollars over three years and will not raise taxes on school district residents. The levy was passed three years ago at 5.38 mills. The decrease in millage rate is an indication that property values in the school district have increased since 2014.

Todd Yohey, Superintendent Lebanon City Schools said, “Our community has a strong record of supporting the school district. The use of renewable operating levies provides a system of checks and balances for our taxpayers. Approval of the May levy will not increase taxes, but will provide a continuation of revenue that the district currently relies on for operations.”

“The district is in the process of developing campaign materials to clearly explain the May levy and its “zero impact” on property taxes,” said Yohey.