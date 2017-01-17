Man pleads guilty to killing 4 in Ohio, trying to kill 5th

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting four people and trying to kill a fifth during a robbery at an Ohio home in 2015.

Robert Adams Jr. faced the death penalty if he had gone to trial and been convicted. Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said Adams pleaded guilty Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Adams faces life without parole at his sentencing Thursday.

A juvenile co-defendant was accused of helping Adams rob the five people in Columbus and then standing with his gun drawn while Adams shot them. The co-defendant was convicted and sentenced to 172 ½ years in prison last year.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday with Adams’ attorney.

