Mercer County traffic stop ends in arrest of 3

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Heroin Interdiction Team in Mercer County made three arrests during a traffic stop Friday.

The Mercer County Sheriff, Jeff Grey, said Tuesday the arrests were made around 5:00 Friday on U.S. 126 and Green Road.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, members of the HIT were out in force when they saw someone they knew to have an active arrest warrant.

A marked cruiser was called to the area and the suspect vehicle was stopped. The Sheriff said three people were in the car when police stopped it.

The driver of the car, 30-year-old Kyle Blake, was arrested on the outstanding warrant from the Celina Police Department for failure to pay on a charge of disorderly conduct. Blake was also found to be in possession of two syringes and a “rock” of methamphetamine. Blake was charged with two counts of Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments.

A police dog alerted officers to the presence of drugs and the car and two other people were removed from the car and it was searched.

The front seat passenger was found to have three syringes and a “rock” of methamphetamine. The back seat passenger was arrested at the scene for obstructing. That passenger, 36-year-old William Allan Lange, was arrested for three counts of Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments.

Sheriff Grey says the woman, 30-year-old Samantha Harris, who was searched at the scene by a female officer, was found at the jail to have a syringe, three empty capsules and 53 full capsules of heroin. The female had the items inside her vaginal cavity. Harris was arrested for Obstructing Official Business and Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments.

The three were taken to the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility.

Bond was set by Celina Municipal Court Judge James Scheer at $100,000 each.

This case has been sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor to review for additional drug charges.