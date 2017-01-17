Mild winter could increase number of pothole this season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A mild winter could mean more potholes popping up this season.

The increase in rain, snow, ice and moisture this season is leading to an increase in potholes forming around the city. Fred Stovall with the city of Dayton Public Works said their crews patched well over a hundred Tuesday.

Both ODOT and Dayton Public Works took advantage of the warm weather Tuesday to patch pothole that have already popped up this year. They said it was an ideal day to get an early start on the road, because it was warm and dry.

“There probably will be an increase in potholes over the next several days, but we’re going to be actively out here repairing them every day,” Stovall said. “When we think about last winter I think it’s about the same. We were mild this time last year in January, so we’re about the same as winter.”

With public safety as the most important reason why they want to fill the holes as soon as they pop up, there crews will be out and about this week.

“When we do have a winter like this one where you have they extreme temperatures going from freezing to thawing you may see more potholes on the roads so just stay alert, watch for that and our crew are watching for it as well and they will be out there patching,” ODOT Spokeswoman Mandi Dillon said.

“We all know if you drive over with your car it’s potential that it could damage your tire or your rim. We want to make sure that doesn’t happen and make sure people not trying to swerve around them, so I think that’s the real hazard is people trying to avoid a pothole and maybe cause an accident, so that’s what we’re really trying to do is be proactive to make sure people are not playing dodge car with the potholes,” Stovall said.

ODOT said drivers should never veer out of their lanes to avoid a pothole. They said the best approach to driving over potholes is to slow down.

You can report potholes in Dayton through their public works call center or their Dayton Delivers App.