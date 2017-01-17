Mom of baby who died charged with involuntary manslaughter

Shania Delawder appeared in a Clark County Court Friday.(WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the mother of a 6-week-old boy who died last year has been arrested on an involuntary manslaughter charge.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Shania Delawder is charged in Liam Spencer’s death. The baby was found unresponsive at a motel in the western Ohio county on Oct. 6 and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Court records don’t show an attorney for Delawder.

Authorities said at the time that the baby had bruises. Sheriff’s officials are still investigating and haven’t released the cause of death.

A sheriff’s statement says Delawder told investigators last week that she knew her son was severely injured, but didn’t try to provide aid. Authorities say that failure was a factor in his death.

