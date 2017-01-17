Montgomery County secures funding to employ hundreds of teens

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County program that puts at-risk teens to work is changing for the better.

The YouthWorks program has been in place for nearly two decades and instead of only being offered during the summer it will be offered year-round.

The program currently employs 60 county teenagers, but thanks to more funding it will expand to nearly 300, according to Stephen Offord, YouthWorks program manager.

15-year-old Jiara Jones is one of the 60 currently employed in the year-round program. She works at the St. Elizabeth’s Urgent Care around school.

“It’s absolutely wonderful. I get to pay for things by myself. It gets me a head start on my career and to actually interact with people.

said Jones, a Ponitz Career Technology Center student.

Jones was almost out of luck though. Last year the state announced it would cut funding for the program, but Montgomery County leaders fought to keep it intact.

“We did have a situation where funding was cut, but we managed to get that restored. As a result of that we’ve been given additional funds,” said Offord.

He says the goal is to invest $750,000 in the year-round program from now until May. Money and a cause Offord believes is well worth it.

“We have a lot of kids coming out of high school every year and that is our future work force. If we don’t prepare those kids now, they won’t be ready to walk into jobs in the future,” he said.

As for what the future holds, Jones hopes the urgent care she works at will eventually become her permanent employer.

“They’ve been waiting for me to get older. So, I think I can stay there,” she said.

The application window for the 2017 summer YouthWorks program begins Feb. 6th. The program will run from June-August.

To complete an on-line application, click here.

The county is taking applications for the year-round program now. Applicants must be full-time students, 14-18-years-old and live in Montgomery County. Eligibility is based on household monthly income and size.