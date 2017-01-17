Mr. Trump’s childhood home to be auctioned

(AP/WKRG) – The house that President-Elect Donald Trump called home during his earliest years is up for sale — again.

The home, which is located in Queens, New York, is being sold in a sealed bid auction today.

Interested buyers must submit their bids on the five-bedroom brick and stucco Tudor-style home by 4:00 p.m. Tuesday along with a 10% deposit.

They will not know what others are bidding.

The current owner will then have a few days to review the offers and select a winning bid.

This isn’t the first time the home is going up for auction.

Its original long-term owners had planned to auction off the home on October 19, 2016 but they decided to postpone the sale.

At the time, Paramount Realty USA, the company running the auction, said the sellers wanted to give bidders “more time to evaluate the property.”

The delay seemed to have worked in their favor.

Following Trump’s sweeping presidential victory, an offer came in and the home was sold for nearly $1.4 million, according to New York City public records.

Back in September, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon asked the then-presidential nominee about the home being sold.

“That is where I was born,” Trump said when Fallon showed him a photo of the home. “I had a really good childhood; oh that’s sad to look at that, I want to buy it.”

Now the new owner is putting the home up for auction — just days before Trump is set to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.