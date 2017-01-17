Ohio AG reacts to Yellow Springs double murder

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine went to the crime scene of a double homicide Sunday afternoon.

“It’s not the first crime scene I’ve been to and it certainly won’t be the last,” he said.

DeWine sometimes gets called out to some of the most serious crime scenes.

“It’s not unusual to get called out to scenes like that. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office asked for the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) assistance on this and we responded,” said DeWine.

At the time, DeWine was with his wife watching a movie at the Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs. He says when he walked out he noticed messages from his BCI team.

“These were two cold blooded murders and we’re going to do everything in our power to find out who did this,” he described.

DeWine worked as the Greene County prosecutor in the late 1970’s. He and his wife used to live in area where the double murder happened.

“I was shocked to see it was Miami Twp., Greene County, which, is where Fran and I grew up,” said DeWine.

It also came as a shock to the community, known for its peacefulness. He now lives in Cedarville about 20 minutes away from the crime scene.

“You don’t expect to see homicides, it does occur, but not something you would expect to see,” he said.

DeWine says the county’s reputation on being strict on crime exceeds it and this latest crime is the Green County Sheriff’s top priority.

“It’s the sheriff’s investigation. We’re working with the sheriff to supply to support in regard to our crime lab and some of our agents,” he said.