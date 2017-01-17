Police investigate break-in at White Allen Honda

DAYTON (WDTN) — Police are investigating a break-in at White Allen Honda.

Police Dispatch says a delivery man called 911 after finding broken glass at the dealership in the 600 block of North Main Street in Dayton. Police received the call just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

There’s no report on any possible thefts from the business.

This is the second car dealership to be broken into in the past week. SVG Motors in Harrison Township was broken into on January 10tth.

Police aren’t saying if the two break-ins are connected.