DAYTON (WDTN) — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Dayton.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday in the 200 block of Hunter Avenue.

Police say at least 12 shots were fired during the shooting. One person was shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they don’t believe this shooting was connected to another shooting late on Monday night in Trotwood.

There is no suspect information at this time.