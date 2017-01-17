Police spot stolen car, suspect rams DPD cruiser

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Police chased a stolen car through Dayton after one of two stolen cars crashed into a police cruiser Tuesday afternoon.

Police tell 2 NEWS they have been looking for two stolen cars that were stolen from White Allen Honda early Tuesday morning. Police say the car spotted of the cars at the McDonald’s on Free Pike and the driver crashed into a Dayton Police cruiser.

Shortly after the crash, police spotted a car matching the description and chased that vehicle on Salem Avenue through Dayton. That car later crashed on Eastview Avenue near Norman Avenue but the driver was not inside. Police are still searching for at least one person. They seacrh for the second car, which is the one police say hit the cruiser.

