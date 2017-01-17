RTA board and ATU 1385 to vote on new contract

DAYTON (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA Board of Trustees and ATU 1385 on Tuesday will vote to approve a new contract.

Union workers can vote all day, beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The Board of Trustees will meet at 8:30 a.m. to vote on the contract.

The union went on strike on January 9th after months of contract negotiations failed. Both sides met again on January 11th and worked out details on a new contract in a 13-hour session.

Union workers went back to work on January 13th after four days off the job. The strike disrupted transportation services for RTA, which services nearly 30,000 customers daily.

The union says the biggest issues that led to the strike were health care costs and wages.

A copy of the tentative contract obtained by WDTN shows union employees would get a 2% raise every year until 2019. It would also pay union employees a lump sum for work done since 2015, when the last contract expired.

Health care is addressed, with full-time employees paying 15% of the total cost of a plan on a weekly basis. Both sides also agreed to a Wellness Incentive plan and a one-time lump deposit into a Health Savings or Reimbursement Account.

However, the contract states that either side could try to renegotiate the health care portion of the agreement any time before June 1, 2017. If that happened and the sides couldn’t agree, another strike would be possible. The union would have to give a 10-day notice on or before December 31, 2017.