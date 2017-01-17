RTA, Union one step closer to ratifying new contract

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The RTA Board of Trustees voted to approve a new contract with drivers and mechanics. Voting by union members with the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1385 will be finalized Tuesday night ratifying the deal.

The new contract gives union employees a 2% raise every year until 2019. It would also pay union employees a lump sum for work done since 2015, when the last contract expired.

There is also a wellness incentive plan and a one-time lump deposit into a health savings or reimbursement account. However, the contract states that either side could try to renegotiate the health care portion of the agreement any time before June 1st.

If that happened and the sides couldn’t agree, another strike would be possible. The union would have to give a 10-day notice on or before December 31st.

RTA CEO Mark Donaghy said the plan both parties agreed to is similar to the RTA’s final offer in December, but included that new lump sums for health care.

“A long term loss of patronage would have a devastating effect, so I see this more as an investment back into the community you know to get people back, especially choice riders and we have many of those who we have several people tell us we won’t see them again because of this, so we’re looking for a way to win them back. Get them on board and literally just get back to what we really do,” Donaghy said.