Shooting leads to 3-car crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in serious condition at a local hospital after a shooting that led to a three-car crash in Trotwood.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night at the intersection of Salem Avenue and Shiloh Springs Road.

Pollice say a man in his 20s was shot while driving, causing him to crash into two other vehicles. The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

The man’s car was hit multiple times.

Police located the suspect vehicle in the shooting near the scene of the accident. That car was reported as stolen.

Police have not released any suspect information yet.

The shooting remains under investigation.