Shooting leads to 3-car crash in Trotwood

By Published:
Trotwood Police investigate a shooting that led to a 3-vehicle crash on Salem Ave.
Trotwood Police investigate a shooting that led to a 3-vehicle crash on Salem Ave.

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in serious condition at a local hospital after a shooting that led to a three-car crash in Trotwood.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night at the intersection of Salem Avenue and Shiloh Springs Road.

Pollice say a man in his 20s was shot while driving, causing him to crash into two other vehicles. The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

The man’s car was hit multiple times.

Police located the suspect vehicle in the shooting near the scene of the accident. That car was reported as stolen.

Police have not released any suspect information yet.

The shooting remains under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s