Shroyer Road in Oakwood and Kettering to see major changes

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers in Oakwood and Kettering can expect significant road work in May when both cities begin to make safety improvements on Shroyer Road.

2 NEWS has followed this story for more than a year and we are told that a significant amount of work will be in Oakwood, to make Shroyer Road safer.

Shroyer Road sees 15,000 drivers every day, according to the City of Oakwood. The road is currently undergoing gas line construction and when the city’s new road project starts in May, Oakwood will remove the north and south far right lanes.

The lanes will be replaced with dedicated bike lanes. The road will also feature 16 medians with dedicated left-turn lanes.

Oakwood Public Safety officer Alan Hill says the project will make Shroyer Road safer.

“A couple of years ago we had a pretty significant crash on Shroyer road that involved a child that was struck by a car, said Hill. He added, “From that incident, it spurred a discussion about making Shroyer a safer roadway.”

Currently, there is not a buffer between the road and the sidewalk, but the new bike lanes will change that.

Chris Tegtmeyer of the Kettering Bike Shop is excited to see them, “It’s very good for the community, not just the bike community, but the community in general. It shows that cities are taking the steps to help cut car congestion on some of the busier roads,” said Tegtmeyer.

He added,”If you’re taking a 2-3 mile trip, maybe, hey, jump on the bike instead of getting in the car. It’s promoting healthier life styles and healthier living.”

The construction bidding process will begin next month and the work should start in May.

2 NEWS will let you know when that road work starts.