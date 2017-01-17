Trotwood woman sentenced in 2014 fatal crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Trotwood woman was sentenced to three years in prison for a crash that killed a woman and her unborn child in 2014.

Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said Tuesday 26‐year‐old Kiara Scales was sentenced to prison for the crash that took the lives of a motorist and an unborn child and injured two others on July 6, 2014.

On July 6, 2014, Dayton Police officers were called to the area of Siebenthaler Avenue and Philadelphia Avenue on a report of a disturbance involving two cars.

Shortly thereafter, they were dispatched to the scene of a traffic crash at the intersection of West Grand Avenue and Forest Avenue. According to eyewitnesses, Scales’ vehicle crossed the centerline and was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran through a red light and struck a pickup truck at the intersection.

The driver of the pickup was seriously injured, while the passenger, 60‐year‐old Anthony Juan Foreman, was trapped in the vehicle. It took the Dayton Fire Department approximately 20 minutes to extricate him. He later died at the hospital from injuries he sustained in the crash.

A third victim, a passenger in Scales’ vehicle, was 5 months pregnant. She suffered serious injuries and her unborn fetus died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

Scales was found guilty as charged on two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and two counts of Vehicular Assault in 2016.

Tuesday, Scales was sentenced to a total of 36 months in prison and received a 10‐year driver’s license suspension. Once she is released from prison, she will be on post‐release control for an additional 3 years.