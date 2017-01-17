Troy gets closer to allowing medical marijuana dispensaries within city

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Troy gets one step closer to the possibility of selling medical marijuana.

The issue now goes to committee where the positives and negatives will be discussed. The committee will then decide on what it will recommend to council before city leaders vote on the issue next month.

Some Troy citizens spoke in favor of letting three medical marijuana dispensaries come to town during Tuesday night’s public hearing as others expressed their concerns.

One resident told council he thinks three dispensaries is a little much for a city of roughly 25,000 citizens.

Aimee Shannon, who lives in Troy and suffers from chronic pain told council she just wants to be able to buy her medication legally and locally.

“I may only be allowed to get my medication at one small area of town if you even vote to allow that,” Shannon said.

Last month, the city’s planning commission recommended to council to ban the cultivating and processing of medical marijuana but to allow a maximum of three retail dispensaries to be only in a certain area of town.

Council member John Schweser heads the committee that will be deciding next Tuesday on what it will recommend to council.

“Law and ordinance committee, with a positive recommendation will send it back to council where it’ll get voted on and it’ll either get enacted or sent back to the planning commission,” Schweser said, “If council passes it it’ll be within 60 days, the mayor would sign it and in 60 days it would become law.”

The committee meeting on this issue will be held next Tuesday, January 24th at 5:45pm in the council chambers and is open to the public.