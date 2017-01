DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The right lanes of westbound I-70 is closed due to a semi-truck on fire near Airport Access Road.

Flames can be seen coming from the truck.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS there are no reported injuries.

According to ODOT, the right lanes are closed while emergency personel work in the area.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will keep you updated with the latest information as soon as we learn more.