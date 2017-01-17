U.S. Marshals: Abducted children believed to be in black hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The U.S. Marshals Service believes that two children abducted from Wisconsin are in the Black Hills area.

Authorities think that 37-year-old Cathy Brown took her two children, 9-year-old Dalton Brown and 11-year-old Averie Brown, from Wisconsin in December. A second adult, Amanda Hull (a.k.a. Amy Clark), might also be with Brown but no warrants are out for her arrest.

The group is believed to be driving a red 2001 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 pickup with Wisconsin license plates LV5652. Brown and Hull are likely camping with the children in the Black Hills at or near one of the more remote campgrounds.

The U.S. Marshals Service is concerned about the children’s wellbeing due to extreme weather conditions in remote areas. An Amber Alert was not issued because the children are in the custody of a biological parent.

Brown is wanted in Wisconsin on felony charges of interfering with a custody order. If you have any information, contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 605-342-6331.