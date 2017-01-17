Victims in double homicide near Yellow Springs were business partners

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Friends of the victims and residents in Yellow Springs are reeling from what’s happened after 44-year-old Skip Brown and 63-year-old Sherri Mendenhall were found dead with gun shot wounds Sunday.

Friends confirms Mendenhall and Brown were business partners.

The double homicide is particularly unusual for the quiet area in and around Yellow Springs. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office-who’s handling the double homicide–hasn’t investigated a homicide since 2013.

Friends we spoke with didn’t want to go on camera, but did tell me Brown was well liked in the community. He was a business owner who had businesses relations several people and businesses in Yellow Springs.

He owned the company Legendary Roofing and an art gallery. Both businesses were headquartered at his home on East Enron Road, the same location of the crime scene.

His home is located just a few miles from downtown Yellow Springs. Residents there say they’re hoping police are able to find who’s responsible.

“There is some concerns raised because it’s not typical in a town like this for something like that to happen,” Yellow Springs resident Steve McQueen said. “The problem is we don’t know what something like that is and so because it’s so left in the air there it’s making a lot of people worried.”

The Green County Sheriff’s Office has yet to make any arrests or release any suspect descriptions related to this case. When they do, we will be sure to update you. If you have any information that could help them in this case, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.