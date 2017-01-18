$16M pipe replacement project in Dayton slated to begin soon

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Vectren crews will soon replace gas mains and service lines throughout the city of Dayton.

It’s a part of a multi-year project to replace 700 miles of bare steel and cast iron gas mains and service lines. So far, 440 miles have been converted.

Vectren plans to spend $15.8 million replacing an additional 20 miles of gas mains and 1600 service lines throughout the city in 2017.

Their interactive map, showing all the streets in Dayton where construction will take place this year and when people can expect the work to be done, was recently relaunched to reflect the ongoing projects.

Streets that will be impacted this year includes: Clover Street, Wayne Avenue, Johnson Street, Oak Street, Perrine Street, Theobald Court and Blommel Lane.

This project will require construction crews to dig up streets, sidewalks and yards, so be prepared to see construction crews in those areas starting this spring. If your yard is damaged during the construction, Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio President Colleen Ryan said they will cover the repairs.

“We’re also replacing the service and that’s the line that goes from the main pipe line to your meter, while we’re replacing those lines and often times we’ll have to bore or did into your yard, we will come in and do what’s called soft surface replacement, so we will put the dirt back and also plant grass for you, so any thing that we have damaged as part of that we will come in and do that restoration,” Ryan said.

Ryan said putting upgraded plastic pipes will help prevent gas leaks and make the utility system more efficient. She also said each pipe replacement could take several weeks depending on weather and street conditions.

The pipe replacement project does come at a cost to the community. You may see a $6 monthly fee on your utility bill.