$385K Ferrari totaled after going airborn in Texas

By Published:
Ferrari crashes on Red Bud Trail on Jan. 13, 2017 (Austin Fire Department Photo)
Ferrari crashes on Red Bud Trail on Jan. 13, 2017 (Austin Fire Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department posed a fair question along with incredible photos of a recent crash: What happens when you try to make your limited production $385,000 Ferrari fly?

“Nothing good.”

Several AFD C-shift crews were called to the crash on Friday night, Jan. 13. A witness told firefighters the car was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour as it passed over the bridge on Red Bud Trail headed toward Westlake Drive.

The Ferrari driver missed his first turn — “no surprise there,” AFD said — and drove straight into the woods, going airborne for about 40 feet. The car then flipped over in the air and landed on its side, down a 40-foot ravine.

The three vehicle occupants had only minor injuries. The driver, however, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Austin Ferrari Crash

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s