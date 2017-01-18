68 flu hospitalizations in Montgomery County

Flu. (Photo/CT.gov)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Flu-like illnesses are widespread throughout the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Hospitals across the Miami Valley are seeing some of those cases.

Flu season officially started in October and since then 68 people were hospitalized for influenza-like illnesses in Montgomery County.

From October 8th, 2016 – January 14th, 2017:

  • Auglaize County – 5 people hospitalized
  • Champaign County – 0 people hospitalized
  • Clark County – 9 people hospitalized
  • Darke County – 1 people hospitalized
  • Greene County – 11 people hospitalized
  • Miami County – 4 people hospitalized
  • Montgomery County – 68 people hospitalized
  • Preble County – 0 people hospitalized
  • Shelby County – 0 people hospitalized
  • Warren County – 10 people hospitalized

In total, there have been 107 cases. However, these numbers don’t reflect people who didn’t stay at least one night in the hospital with the flu.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery Co. public information supervisor, Dan Suffoletto says the county’s numbers are actually a little low compared to last year. However, ‘flu season’ doesn’t end until May.

“We hope that it doesn’t go any higher than historical numbers, but there is always chance. Especially, if people aren’t vaccinated, don’t stay home when they’re sick, don’t wash their hands when they cough. There’s a chance it could be more widespread,” said Suffoletto.

He also says it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine.

