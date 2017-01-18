911 call released in double homicide near Yellow Springs

Sherri Mendenhall (left) and Skip Brown (right).
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police tell us as soon as a jogger noticed Sherri Mendenhall’s body in the driveway Sunday–she ran to a nearby house and asked to use a phone. That’s when the jogger called 911, describing to dispatchers what she saw.

That call came in around 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon. Within just a few minutes, multiple police officers were on scene. Investigators believe Mendenhall’s body was laying there for roughly a few hours before she was discovered.

No other 911 calls were received relating to the murders. Both both Mendenhall and Skip Brown were found dead from gunshot wounds.

Neighbors we spoke with in the area say it’s not out of the ordinary to hear gunshots because there is a shooting range nearby.

 

