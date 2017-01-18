Anti-MLK truck sparks outrage

WJAC Published:

(WJAC) A picture of a truck with “In Loving Memory of James Earl Ray” written on its back, a Confederate flag flying and what appeared to be a black mannequin hanging off the back spread across Facebook on Monday and Tuesday after the truck was seen driving around the Johnstown, Pennsylvania area.

Deon Dixon saw the truck in person. He is black and said he doesn’t know how he should explain what he saw to his kids.

“I can’t just tell you that the experience is messed up. You’re gonna go through it, and you’re gonna learn that way,” Dixon said.

He said things like this also make him worry for his kids’ safety.

“It’s to the point where now I can’t really say that I like my sons going out of the house,” he said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2j9Kzn9

