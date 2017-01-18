Army plans Dakota Access oil pipeline environmental study

Dozens of protestors demonstrating against the expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline wade in cold creek waters confronting local police, as remnants of pepper spray waft over the crowd near Cannon Ball, N.D., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. Officers in riot gear clashed again Wednesday with protesters near the Dakota Access pipeline, hitting several dozen with pepper spray as they waded through waist-deep water in an attempt to reach property owned by the pipeline's developer. (AP Photo/John L. Mone)
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Army says it’s planning to study the potential environmental impact of routing the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline under the Missouri River in North Dakota, although a judge could stall the study.

The Army published a notice in the Federal Register Wednesday of its intent to prepare an environmental impact statement on the Lake Oahe crossing.

The Army won’t allow developer Energy Transfer Partners to resume the pipeline’s construction while the study is ongoing. A study could take up to two years.

ETP has asked U.S. District Judge James Boasberg (BOHZ’-burg) to block the study until he rules on whether ETP already has the necessary permission for construction from the Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps says it doesn’t.

Boasberg will consider ETP’s request during a Wednesday afternoon hearing.

