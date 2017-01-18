Bloodied murder evidence found in purchased storage locker





(KOAA) A Colorado man says he was shocked to find evidence from a murder case among the items he purchased at a storage locker auction.

“It was just kind of horrific to see blood covered items and know someone was murdered,” Rick Ratzlaff said.

Ratzlaff was the highest bidder on two storage units after the owners failed to pay rental fees. The contents in one of the units, according to Ratzlaff, had belonged to Fremont County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Robert Dodd.

“I knew it wasn’t right what was in there,” Ratzlaff said.

Through his own investigation, Ratzlaff said he learned the evidence is connected the 2006 unsolved murder case of 17-year-old Candace Hiltz, who was shot to death in her home 25 miles southwest of Canon City. No arrests were ever made in the case.

Lieutenant Dodd has been placed on routine administrative leave and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2iJ63Gz