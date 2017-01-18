Brother dies shielding sister; mother and son arrested

(KSNV) A Las Vegas teen is dead after attempting to protect his sister from attackers, and a mother and son are charged in his killing.

Eighteen-year-old Richard Nelson was shot to death Saturday while trying to defend Oniesha Coleman after she was jumped by some acquaintances outside her own home.

Tianna Thomas and her 17-year-old son, the one police believe pulled the trigger, are in custody.

“Just because they got arrested, that doesn’t bring my brother back,” said Coleman. “I mean, I now have to live with the fact that I will never see him again.”

Richard’s mother, Roxanne Bruce, is also reacting to news of the arrests.

Most shocking to her is that another mother could allow it to happen.

“She deserves to get the same penalty as her son, the one who pulled the trigger. I feel that she needs to rot in jail as well,” Bruce said.

