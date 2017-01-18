Clark county sees spike in overdoses overnight

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials in Clark County say they’ve seen a spike in drug overdoses within the last 24 hours.

According to the coroner, fentanyl is behind it.

“Unfortunately, I see them when it’s too late,” said Clark county coroner, Richard Marsh.

He’s currently investigating four suspected drug overdose deaths. Two happened on Tuesday, then two more on Wednesday.

“People worry about heroin and yes, heroin is a problem,” he said. “We’re seeing quite a bit of heroin but we’re seeing a lot more fentanyl in deaths. Fentanyl is 50 times as powerful as heroin.”

According to Charles Patterson with the Clark County Combined Health District, there’s no way for users to know if they have heroin or fentanyl.

“That’s why we need people to be very, very careful right now,” he said. “We need their loved ones to be very aware of this situation so that they can watch them very carefully and make sure that we can prevent overdose deaths right now.”

Patterson suggests friends and family of known users in Clark County to get Narcan, a drug used to reverse the effects of an overdose.

“Consumers can buy it without a prescription from CVS or another drug store and have it available to make sure they keep their loved ones safe,” he said.

2 NEWS called area drug stores and found that Narcan costs about $80 and the person buying it must give their name for records.