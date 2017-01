DAYTON (WDTN) — Crews battled a vacant house fire in Dayton late on Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to a call just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday at a house in the 100 block of Strand Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke showing from the house.

Firefighters worked quickly to put out the fire.

Neighbors tell WDTN the house had been vacant for more than a year.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause remains under investigation.