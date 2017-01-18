Dayton man wanted in Troy shooting

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Troy police officers look on as Troy Fire Department paramedics and Elizabeth Township Life squad members, who were providing mutual aide, prepare a gunshot wound victim for transport following a Monday evening shooting on Imperial Court in Troy.
TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Troy Police Department is issuing a warrant for the arrest of Dontae Bailey Sr., 34, of Dayton, who allegedly shot a Troy resident late Monday evening.

Bailey allegedly shot Chad Reedy, 33, of Troy, at the Imperial Court apartment complex, according to our partners at the Troy Daily News.

The incident is drug-related, Capt. Jeff Kunkleman said.

Reedy suffered a gunshot wound in the thigh and is expected to make a full recovery from the injury, according to the Troy Daily News.

Bailey Sr. is a black male, 5-foot-10-inches and 150 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. According to Troy Police, Bailey has a Dayton address but is known to frequent the Troy area.

If you have any information regarding the investigation or current whereabouts of Bailey, please contact Detective Dominic Burnside at (937) 339-7525, Ext. 1419, or the Miami County Communications Center by dialing 911.

