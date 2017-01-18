Dayton Police, Ohio National Guard to help at Presidential inauguration

The U.S. Capitol looms over a stage during a rehearsal of President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
DAYTON (WDTN) — Some members of the Dayton Police Department and the Ohio National Guard are heading to Washington D.C.

Selected officers and guardsmen will be at the Presidential inauguration on Friday.

Dayton Police officers will help officers in Washington D.C. with security. The Dayton officers will be on regular days off or using personal leave for the assignment.

The City of Dayton says the trip will not impact the city budget or the department’s ability to serve Dayton.

This is the fourth time members of the Dayton Police Department have assisted with security at a Presidential inauguration.

20 soldiers and airmen from the Ohio National Guard will provide chaplain and food service support for the inauguration.

The guardsmen were selected from throughout the state for the assignment.

National Guard members from 40 other states and territories will also be in Washington D.C. to assist with the inauguration.

Some members of the Cincinnati Police Department will also traveling to D.C. for the inauguration.

