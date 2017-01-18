Drunk Dayton man arrested, had arsenal of weapons on him

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man is behind bars after he pulls a gun on another man, unveiling to police an arsenal of weapons on the suspect.

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of John Glenn in Dayton.

Police responded to a report of a person with a weapon. When they arrived, they Gregory Gaubatz with a hatchet and long knife on him, according to a Dayton Police report.

The victim told police that he was helping his mother at her home by bringing in groceries and helping her with her breathing complications. When the victim turned to walk back outside, Gaubatz was at the front door and pulled a handgun on the victim.

The victim was able to push Gaubatz outside and call for help.

When police arrived at the scene, they placed Gaubatz in handcuffs and retrieved a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P9 and an ASAP Baton from him. He also had a bayonet, two extra loaded magazines in a carrier and a hatchet, according to the report.

He had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him and blood shot eyes. He was booked on charges of aggravated menacing and having weapons while intoxicated.

A handgun, 66 live rounds of 9mm ammunition, four magazines, a hatchet, a bayonet with a sheath, ASP baton and holder, an extra mag and belt were all taken in for evidence.