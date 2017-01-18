Fentanyl valued at more than $100,000 seized from Huber Heights investigation

Tania Castillo (left) and Clarissa Contreras (right) (Montgomery County Jail)
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Two women are behind bars Wednesday after they’re stopped with fentanyl in their possession Tuesday.

Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
It happened at a traffic stop on Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights.

The arrest and seizure is a result of a “long-term narcotics investigation,” according to a press release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The “large amount” of fentantyl was valued at $100,000 in street value.

Tania Castillo and Clarissa Contreras, both 20-years-old, are from Michoacán, Mexico. They are being held on federal drug charges.

