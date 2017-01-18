Grieving boy searches for lost dog after crash leaves his mother dead

(WESH) A Daytona Beach boy is desperate to find a dog that ran from the scene of a crash that killed his mother Saturday.

Police said Crystal Duncan had her dog in the car and the dog, a hound named Copper, wearing a red leash and red harness, ran away.

“She was taking our dog to the vet,” said Scott Jackson, Duncan’s boyfriend of 16 years and father to their 14-year-old son Scottie.

The dog has been spotted several times by business owners in the area, still wearing a red harness and leash but skittish, no one has been able to grab him.

Scottie said he is overwhelmed by the loss of his mother and wants his dog back.

“It’s my main goal, wanting to find him. I’ve been looking for him every night and every day, just wanting to find him,” Scottie said.

