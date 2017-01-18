Guns, money found in car after police chase

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Four people were taken into custody after a police chase in Dayton Wednesday.

The Dayton Police Department attempted to stop people who were known for criminal activity, said Sgt. John Reagle. The suspects fled the stop, a vehicle chase occurred and the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were then taken into custody, and the three male adults will be charged and taken into custody Wednesday night.

Police say guns and money were also found in the car after they were caught. The suspects will face fleeing and alluding charges.

