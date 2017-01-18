McDonald’s rolls out Mac Jr., Grand Mac

WCMH Published:
This photo provided by McDonald's shows, from left to right: McDonald's Mac Jr., Big Mac and Grand Mac. McDonald's is testing bigger and smaller versions of its Big Mac as the world's biggest hamburger chain pushes to revive its business. The company says it's testing the Grand Mac and Mac Jr. in the Central Ohio and the Dallas areas, and will see how they do before deciding on a national rollout. (McDonald's via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT
This photo provided by McDonald's shows, from left to right: McDonald's Mac Jr., Big Mac and Grand Mac. McDonald's is testing bigger and smaller versions of its Big Mac as the world's biggest hamburger chain pushes to revive its business. The company says it's testing the Grand Mac and Mac Jr. in the Central Ohio and the Dallas areas, and will see how they do before deciding on a national rollout. (McDonald's via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

NEW YORK (WCMH) — McDonald’s said it is rolling out two new versions of the famous Big Mac nationwide after test runs in Texas and Ohio.

The Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac are for those people who think the iconic sandwich just isn’t the right size.

The Grand Mac is made with two one-sixth-pound beef patties, which may be a way for the company to make its famous burger more substantial as burger competitors have made the regular Big Mac seem skimpy to some. It will sell for $4.89.

The Mac Jr. is basically a single-layer Big Mac, and McDonald’s says it’s “easier to eat on the go.” That will sell for between $2.39 and $2.59.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s