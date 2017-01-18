Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania cooperate on automated vehicles

associated-press-logo By Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2011, file photo, vehicles drive along the Ohio Turnpike in Strongsville, Ohio. Ohio Turnpike Executive Director Randy Cole tells The Associated Press that testing of self-driving vehicles could begin on the toll road in late 2016 or in 2017. Cole says the route that takes Interstate 80 from Pennsylvania to Indiana is set up well for testing autonomous vehicles because it already has a fiber network along the entire roadway. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2011, file photo, vehicles drive along the Ohio Turnpike in Strongsville, Ohio. Ohio Turnpike Executive Director Randy Cole tells The Associated Press that testing of self-driving vehicles could begin on the toll road in late 2016 or in 2017. Cole says the route that takes Interstate 80 from Pennsylvania to Indiana is set up well for testing autonomous vehicles because it already has a fiber network along the entire roadway. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State government, universities and researchers in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania are teaming up on efforts to develop connected and automated vehicles.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says Wednesday the “Smart Belt Coalition” includes the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation as well as the American Center for Mobility in Michigan.

Officials say they’re working on a strategic plan that includes automation in construction zones and commercial freight.

The coalition includes the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Ohio State University, Carnegie Mellon University and others.

Michigan Department of Transportation Director Kirk Steudle says in a statement the cooperation “will pay dividends for all of us while we continue to leverage our existing partnerships.”

Aims include supporting testing, sharing data and seeking joint funding for projects.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s