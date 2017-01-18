Mom of baby who died in Springfield motel speaks from jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have filed new charges against the mother of a 6-week-old boy who died in October 2016.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Shania Delawder knew her son was severely injured, but didn’t try to provide aid. Now she’s facing one count of involuntary manslaughter in Liam Spencer’s death.

The baby was found unresponsive at the Drake motel in Springfield on Oct. 6 and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

In a jailhouse interview Delawder said, “I didn’t do what I should have done.” She goes on to say, “I should have called the cops when I got back to the motel and I saw my son…I saw bruises on my son.”

Delawder and the child’s father—Brian Lee Spencer, Jr.— were both arrested and charged the same day. She was released a week later pending the outcome of the autopsy. The tearful teen told 2 NEWS she regrets not getting help for her son sooner.

“I woke Brian up and I did CPR on my son and Brian went and called the sheriff’s officer,” Delawder said.

However, court documents contradicted her claims of performing CPR. In a statement, investigators said no aid was rendered to the child, which contributed to the death. The baby died from blunt force trauma and had bruises and suffered internal injury. When asked what happen to Liam, she said she didn’t know.

“I wasn’t there. I kept trying to question Liam’s father, but he won’t open up. He won’t say what he had done or what happened. All he keeps saying is he didn’t do nothing,” Delawder said.

She said the past four months have been hard and she misses her son. She also told us that burying her son was the worst day of her life.

“I want to apologize to my family. I should have never left my mom’s house. Then I wouldn’t be in this situation right now,” Delawder said.

The child’s father Brian Lee Spencer is also being held in the Clark County Jail on the same charges.

Delawder is due back in court February.