New details to emerge from Yellow Springs-area double homicide Wednesday

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – New details are expected to emerge from the Yellow Springs double homicide around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Skip Brown, 44, and Sherri Mendenhall, 63, were found dead from gunshot wounds near a driveway Sunday.

A jogger found the pair dead and called police.

Friends of the victims spoke with 2 NEWS and said the two were business partners.

