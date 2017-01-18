Nexstar becomes WDTN-TV and Dayton’s CW new parent company

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – WDTN-TV and Dayton’s CW have a new parent company. Tuesday, Nexstar Broadcasting Group Acquired Media General, creating Nexstar Media Group.

The deal more than doubles the company’s audience reach to almost 39% of all U.S. television households. Specifically, the company now includes 171 television stations in 100 markets.

In a company release, Perry Sook, Chairman, President and CEO of Nexstar said, “our increased scale will allow us to create news bureaus in more state capitals than any other broadcaster, and Nexstar Media Group will produce over 3,500 hours a week of local news for medium and small markets while employing almost 10,000 people.

